When sunlight streams through at certain times of the day, the light play on a new semi-translucent mural installed onto the glass walls of the pedestrian bridge at SkyTrain YVR Airport Station creates a “rainbow bridge” effect.

The temporary installation is a partnership between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and the Vancouver Pride Society, just in time for the return of full-scale Vancouver Pride festivities this week.

Vancouver’s major Pride events, culminating with the Pride Parade on Sunday, July 31, attracts 2SLGBTQAI+ visitors from across the country and around the world.

“YVR is a welcome place for all,” said Richard Beed, vice-president of people and brand at Vancouver Airport Authority, in a statement.

“We are proud to show our support for Vancouver Pride Society through this important partnership, which is a natural extension of our commitment to building a strong culture of diversity, inclusion and belonging for all travellers and those working for the Airport Authority and across the YVR community of employers.”

Designed by local artist Lindsey McEwan, the installation features over 32 pride flags.

“Each representing queer communities around the world, I placed them in a way that demonstrated how intertwined we are while keeping the integrity of each flag used,” said McEwan.

“The massive space and glass substrate allowed me to realize an archetype of stained-glass windows that honour and respect all queer communities together with pride. My name is Lindsey, I am a transgender, panromantic woman and I am thankful I was given the opportunity to do this.”