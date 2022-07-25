TransLink’s PrideBus is making a splashy return starting this week, and coinciding with the return of full-scale Vancouver Pride festivities.

This year’s bus has a brand new rainbow wrap, which will be showcased during the Vancouver Pride Parade on Sunday, July 31 — marking the city’s first pride parade since 2019 and the event’s 44th anniversary.

The 2022 PrideBus will be used for regular service starting today through the end of summer.

“We’re overjoyed to be participating once again in the Vancouver Pride Parade and look forward to celebrating our city’s wonderful diversity,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn. “We encourage everyone to take transit to the Pride Festival, knowing it’s safe, reliable, and the easiest way to get around during the events.”