Update: As of 8 am, TransLink says SkyTrain service has resumed between King George Station and Scott Road.

A rough morning for some commuters in Surrey as Expo Line service between King George and Scott Road was suspended over a track intrusion alarm around 7 am.

In a post on X, TransLink says trains are operating between Scott Road Station and Waterfront Station, and that trains to and from Production Way are not affected.

#SkyTrain Expo Line service between King George Station and Scott Road Station is suspended due to track intrusion alarm. Trains are operating between Scott Road Stn and Waterfront Stn.Trains to/from Production Way Stn are no affected. Canada Line/M-Line unaffected ^LA — TransLink BC (@TransLink) February 7, 2024

Daily Hive was at King George Station and there were massive lines as commuters try to get where they’re going on Wednesday morning.

At least one commuter in Surrey documented the situation on X, saying King George Station was backed up and many of the buses are arriving full.