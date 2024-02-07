News

SkyTrain briefly "suspended" on Expo Line in Surrey for track intrusion alarm

The lineup of commuters at King George Station/Daily Hive

Update: As of 8 am, TransLink says SkyTrain service has resumed between King George Station and Scott Road.

A rough morning for some commuters in Surrey as Expo Line service between King George and Scott Road was suspended over a track intrusion alarm around 7 am.

In a post on X, TransLink says trains are operating between Scott Road Station and Waterfront Station, and that trains to and from Production Way are not affected.

Daily Hive was at King George Station and there were massive lines as commuters try to get where they’re going on Wednesday morning.

The lineup of commuters at King George Station/Daily Hive

The lineup of commuters at King George Station/Daily Hive

At least one commuter in Surrey documented the situation on X, saying King George Station was backed up and many of the buses are arriving full.

