Medical emergency disrupts SkyTrain service during peak rush

Transit riders using Sapperton Station on the SkyTrain Expo Line can expect service disruptions during this afternoon’s peak period.

TransLink reports Sapperton Station has been closed since 3:45 pm due to a medical emergency.

However, unlike the severe service shutdown incidents in recent days, trains are still passing through Sapperton Station but not stopping.

A bus bridge shuttle is currently replacing Expo Line service to/from Sapperton Station.

As can be expected, the Millennium Line and Canada Line are not impacted.

