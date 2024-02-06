NewsTransportationUrbanized

Medical emergency disrupts SkyTrain service during peak rush

Feb 6 2024, 12:33 am
SkyTrain Braid Station. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

Transit riders using Sapperton Station on the SkyTrain Expo Line can expect service disruptions during this afternoon’s peak period.

TransLink reports Sapperton Station has been closed since 3:45 pm due to a medical emergency.

However, unlike the severe service shutdown incidents in recent days, trains are still passing through Sapperton Station but not stopping.

A bus bridge shuttle is currently replacing Expo Line service to/from Sapperton Station.

As can be expected, the Millennium Line and Canada Line are not impacted.

More to come…

