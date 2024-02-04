"Don't stop and smell the flowers": Rats frolicking near SkyTrain station

A video of more than a dozen rats near a Vancouver SkyTrain station has been posted online, leading to some grossed-out reactions.

“Omg. Horrific,” Junicat_yvr wrote on Reddit after VelvetHoneysuckle shared the video on the social media site.

According to the Redditor, the video was captured near Burrard station. Countless rats can be seen crawling under the City’s Art Phillips Park sign.

“Don’t stop and smell the flowers!” VelvetHoneysuckle warned.

Those who watched the 15-second clip on Reddit have since commented to express their disgust but also point out that Vancouver is not the only local city where folks can catch such a yucky sighting.

“It’s fucking insane, all the bushes in anything remotely city-like are overrun as far as New West,” Aware-Conflict9684 commented.

“New West has a ton of rats now. Noticed a huge uptick over the past year or so. I grew up here and never recall seeing rats before,” AEMNW said.

“Same in Surrey,” krustykrab2193 responded.

“They’ve also been quite active at Victoria Park in North Van,” MlleSemicolon added.

Either way, most people in the Reddit thread were on the same page about the rodent sighting.

“Disgusting. Time to deal with those rodents,” bwoah07_gp2 said.

Last year, BC introduced permanent regulations to restrict the use of second-generation anticoagulant rodenticide (SGAR) “to reduce the risk of wildlife poisoning.”

“In response to concerns over the effects on owls and other wildlife, the use of second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides has been restricted to essential services,” the provincial site reads. “If you’re not on the essential services list, you’re not allowed to use these products.”