SkyBridge across the Fraser River on the SkyTrain Expo Line between New Westminster and Surrey. (Shutterstock)

TransLink is warning SkyTrain passengers they should expect some delays travelling between Surrey and New Westminster on the Expo Line due to scheduled maintenance.

Delays of an additional 20 minutes should be anticipated at all operating hours for two weeks from July 31 to August 7 between Scott Road and Columbia stations, and then from August 13 to 20 between Scott Road and New Westminster stations.

The public transit authority is encouraging passengers to travel outside of peak hours, if possible, to reduce overcrowding.

The upgrades will be performed on the SkyTrain tracks of the SkyBridge across the Fraser River, specifically essential rail components first installed when the crossing was constructed in 1990. This is the final phase of the SkyBridge expansion joint replacement work that began last year.

The work necessitates the Expo Line trains operating on one side of the SkyBridge track at a time so that work can safely be performed on the other track.

In late May, there was a severe shutdown of Expo Line services in the area due to a train derailment between SkyBridge and Scott Road Station.