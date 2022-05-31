Surrey SkyTrain breakdown due to train "partially dislodged from tracks"

SkyTrain Expo Line between Scott Road Station in Surrey and Skybridge. (All Over Vancouver/YouTube screenshot)

The ongoing severe disruptions to SkyTrain Expo Line service between Surrey and New Westminster are the result of a minor derailment.

In an update on the situation late Tuesday morning, TransLink states a failed track switch on the Skybridge across the Fraser River led to a train “being partially dislodged from the tracks.”

The incident occurred shortly before 8 pm Monday, and the disruptions to service have continued into today.

“SkyTrain safety protocols were immediately initiated, and the passengers were safely removed from the train within 10 minutes,” reads a statement.

“Crews have since inspected other switches on the system and ensured they are operating safely with no issues.”

The public transit authority further states its crews have been working overnight and through the morning to lift the train back onto the tracks and repair the switch.

There is currently no train service between Scott Road Station in Surrey and Columbia Station in New Westminster. Passengers travelling across the Fraser River on the Expo Line should allow for additional travel time; a bus bridge shuttle is currently in place between both stations.

TransLink does not have an estimated time for when regular service will resume.

“The safety of our staff is a top priority, which is why it was crucial to continue this work with daylight. They are working hard to resolve the issue in order to resume regular service,” continues the statement.

Train dislodging incidents are exceptionally rare.

Photos posted on social media by Edward Wong show there was some damage as a result of the minor derailment, including metal shavings and a damaged concrete curb that suggests a collision by the train. Another photo also shows a lopsided articulated bend between the cars of the damaged train.

Wong, who was onboard the problem train, told Daily Hive Urbanized he heard a loud bang, followed by screeching sounds from the track.

“I immediately felt the train careen to the right side, and my shoulder kind of hit the side of the carriage while sitting down,” he said. “Looking outside to the right, I could see the train leaning over about a foot.”

“The train screeched to a stop after then, and we saw and smelled smoke coming from the back, but there wasn’t a fire.”

He says he was stuck on the train for about 30 minutes, before being safely escorted off t he train by SkyTrain attendants.