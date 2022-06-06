Ahead of the start of major construction on the upgrade of SkyTrain Brentwood Town Centre Station, TransLink has shared new artistic renderings of what the upgraded station design will look like.

Major construction is scheduled to begin on June 20, 2022, and will necessitate a one-year closure of the station’s south entrance. The north entrance of the station leading to both Lougheed Highway’s street level and The Amazing Brentwood mall will remain open.

TransLink first announced its finalized plans to overhaul the station earlier this spring, with construction anticipated to last through 2024.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

There will be a new elevator between the street level and mezzanine for the south entrance, an expanded mezzanine with more fare gates and passenger space, two new escalators, replaced staircases with enclosed glass to provide better weather protection, additional real-time digital passenger information displays, improved lighting, and new public art.

Currently, Brentwood Town Centre Station is served by just three fare gates on the mezzanine level. The mezzanine also doubles as a publicly accessible pedestrian overpass across Lougheed Highway.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

The project carries a construction cost of $32.6 million, covered by both the federal government and TransLink.

The award-winning station was originally designed by Perkins & Will, while IBI Group was contracted to establish the design for the upgrade project. PCL Constructors Westcoast is the construction contractor.

The station is a transfer point for seven bus routes, including one of the region’s busiest routes — the No. 25 to the University of British Columbia.

During the south station entrance’s closure, bus bays 4 and 5 serving bus routes No. 25, No. 123, and the N9 will be relocated west of Willingdon Avenue — outside Whole Foods Market and Shoppers Drug Mart.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

In 2019, Brentwood Town Centre Station saw 1.79 million annual boardings, making it the 31st busiest station out of 53 SkyTrain stations on the entire network, with ridership at the station growing by 5.5% year-over-year. There were 5,970 average weekday boardings, 3,160 average Saturday boardings, and 2,220 average Sunday and holiday boardings. The station is a transfer point for seven bus routes.

In Fall 2021, ridership at this station recovered to an average of about 4,500 weekday boardings.

Ridership at this station is expected to grow from the immense residential and office developments planned for the area in the future — both within The Amazing Brentwood mall property, and on adjacent sites.

Last year, Shape Properties completed a new pedestrian bridge between the main plaza of The Amazing Brentwood mall and the station’s mezzanine level. The mall is likely to become a major ridership driver for the station as the mall continues to expand and as more businesses continue to open.

Other than the 2019-completed Commercial-Broadway Station upgrade of an additional pedestrian overpass above Broadway and the widening of the pedestrian overpass above the Grandview Cut reaching the Millennium Line platforms, the Brentwood Town Centre Station overhaul is the first original Millennium Line station to receive standalone upgrades since the Millennium Line first opened in 2002.