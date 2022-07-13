NewsTransportationUrbanized

Canada Line service disruptions for Capstan Station construction end early

Kenneth Chan
Jul 13 2022, 10:43 pm
Construction progress on SkyTrain Capstan Station, July 2022. (TransLink)

The scheduled early shutdown of SkyTrain Canada Line services in Richmond to accommodate major construction activity for the new additional Capstan Station has ended a day early.

TransLink announced this afternoon the Canada Line segment between Bridgeport Station and Richmond-Brighouse Station will return to its usual operating hours starting tonight.

The public transit authority previously stated the Canada Line’s span in Richmond would end service at 10:30 pm nightly between July 10 and 14, but the type of construction work requiring this temporary closure was completed earlier than anticipated.

A photo of the construction progress has also been shared by TransLink, showing structural columns for the station structure rising around the existing elevated guideway. The station will be located near the northeast corner of the intersection of Capstan Way and No. 3 Road — between Brighouse and Aberdeen stations.

Large cranes were used to install the columns on both sides of the track, which necessitated the temporary early closure as a safety precaution.

Construction progress on SkyTrain Capstan Station, July 2022. (TransLink)

Artistic rendering of Capstan Station on SkyTrain Canada Line. (Office of McFarlane Biggar Architects & Designers/TransLink)

Construction officially began on Capstan Station in September 2021 and it is set to open in early 2023. The station serves the new Capstan Village neighbourhood, which will have 16,000 residents in 6,000 homes within roughly a 10-minute walking radius from the station.

The station’s cost is $52 million, with $20 million contributed by TransLink, and $32 million from the City of Richmond’s revenues collected from Capstan Village condominium developers. This is the first development-driven and funded partnership in TransLink’s history.

Artistic rendering of Capstan Station on SkyTrain Canada Line. (Office of McFarlane Biggar Architects & Designers/TransLink)

Artistic rendering of Capstan Station. (Office of McFarlane Biggar Architects & Designers/TransLink)

Artistic rendering of Capstan Station. (Office of McFarlane Biggar Architects & Designers/TransLink)

