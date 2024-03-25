SkyTrain King George Station to be closed for six weeks for upgrades

King George Station, the easternmost terminus of the SkyTrain Expo Line, will be temporarily closed for six consecutive weeks to undergo major maintenance work related to the tracks.

In a bulletin today, TransLink announced the full station closure, resulting in no train service for King George Station, will begin on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

For about six weeks, to accommodate the work, the Expo Line will temporarily end at Surrey Central Station. It is anticipated King George Station will reopen in mid-June 2024.

Passengers who normally travel on the train between King George Station and Surrey Central Station should expect about 15 minutes of additional travel time.

The public transit authority states that upgrades and major scheduled service disruptions are needed to efficiently and safely remove parts of the rail to replace a turnout, which is a mechanical device that guides trains from one track to another. This section of track was first installed in 1992, and King George Station opened in 1994.

As a result of the replacement work, the trains cannot enter King George Station.

TransLink also notes that they are making good use of the station’s extensive downtime for track replacement to perform other work, such as other repairs, station cleaning, cable installations, and elevator inspections.

During the temporary closure, all bus routes will continue serving King George Station, but the routes that normally terminate at King George Station will not only stop at the station, but also continue north to terminate at Surrey Central Station. As well, there will be extra buses running every 15 minutes between King George Station and Surrey Central Station from 6 to 9 am on weekdays.