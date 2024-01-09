Brentwood SkyTrain station's south entrance reopens after upgrade

As of this week, the south entrance of SkyTrain Brentwood Town Centre Station has reopened to the public, according to TransLink.

As part of the major upgrade of the station, the south entrance’s metal mesh walls have been replaced with a glass enclosure for better weather protection. As well, an elevator has been added to the south entrance between the street and concourse levels.

With the south entrance now reopened, the north entrance from street level is now closed until the end of Summer 2023 for similar renovations. However, the station entrance from the main plaza of The Amazing Brentwood Mall will remain open to retain station access from the north side of Lougheed Highway.

The various station entrances and the concourse level double as a publicly accessible pedestrian overpass across Lougheed Highway.

Additionally, work is well underway on installing two new additional escalators between the platform and concourse levels, with both down escalators punching through the floors near the eastern end of the platforms. These escalators are scheduled to open by the end of summer as well.

There will be more fare gates, as there are currently just three fare gates for a station that is expected to see major ridership growth over the long term due to significant developments in the area.

Other upgrades entail additional real-time digital information displays, improved lighting, and new public art.

The project carries a construction cost of $32.6 million, covered by both the federal government and TransLink. Construction first began in Spring 2022.

Brentwood Town Centre Station is the first original Millennium Line station to receive capacity upgrades since the Millennium Line first opened in 2002, other than the interchange hub upgrades for Commercial-Broadway Station and Lougheed Town Centre Station.