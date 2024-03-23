Starting in September 2024, TransLink will implement some of the largest net service increases to its public transit network since the pandemic.

This differentiates from most of the other seasonal service adjustments over the last few years, which have largely been accomplished by redistributing existing services and resources to other busier routes or periods of the day.

These service improvements are intended to be an interim solution, a stop gap, to address growing overcrowding across the system — until more major service improvements are carried out later this decade.

The public transit authority announced the following key service improvements under its 2024 investment plan:

1. 25% of bus routes to see better service

This includes increasing service on 60 bus routes to address overcrowding and reduce pass-ups, with service increases phased in beginning this September 2024. This means 25% of TransLink’s 200+ bus routes will see service improvements.

Additionally, a brand new bus route will be launched, the No. 338, serving East Fraser Heights.

There will also be an expansion of the bus fleet to prepare for the launch of the first three Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes, which could launch by 2027.

2. Later evening hours for 11 bus routes

Additionally, 11 bus routes will see an extension of their service hours later into the evening, representing an extension of one to four hours. The routes that will see later evening operating hours are:

No. 322 Newton Exchange/Scottsdale

No. 324 Newton Exchange/Surrey Central Station

No. 341 Guildford/Newton Exchange

No. 342 Langley Centre/Newton Exchange

No. 363 Southpoint/Peace Arch Hospital

No. 364 Langley Centre/Scottsdale

No. 430 Metrotown/Brighouse Station

No. 531 White Rock Centre/Willowbrook

No. 560 Murrayville/Langley Centre

No. 561 Langley Centre/Brookswood

No. 595 Maple Meadows Station/Langley Centre

There will also be an improvement to HandyDART’s evening services.

These evening service hour improvements for the buses will also be phased in starting in Fall 2024.

With the service increases to 60 bus routes and the evening operating hour extension to 11 bus routes, the public transit authority states overall network bus services will improve by 3%.

Many of the various bus service improvements are expected to be targeted to the South of Fraser areas, like Surrey, Langley, Delta, and White Rock, where bus ridership growth has been exceptionally strong. These areas also generally see less frequent and shorter service hours for buses.

Additionally, TransLink is looking to spend $21 million in 2025 on further bus priority measures to improve the service speed and reliability of buses. In the past, such measures include bus-only lanes, queue jumpers at intersections, and bus bulges at bus stops so that buses can stay in the travel lane.

3. Canada Line service increases

The frequency of trains on SkyTrain Canada Line will increase during the peak, early morning, and late evening periods to address growing ridership and overcrowding. These service improvements will be implemented in 2025.

Services are also being increased on the Canada Line to account for the opening of Capstan Station in Summer 2024.

Between 2019 and 2020, the Canada Line received 12 new additional two-car trains (24 cars) to enable service expansion, particularly for the purpose of increasing frequencies during peak hours.

The additional trains were ordered before the pandemic, as the original fleet of 20 two-car trains (40 cars) were already at their maximum possible deployment during peak periods, and could not offer any greater frequency and capacity.

This increased the Canada Line’s fleet size to 32 two-car trains (64 cars).

4. Earlier SeaBus service

SeaBus passenger ferry services between downtown Vancouver’s Waterfront Station and Lonsdale Quay in North Vancouver will begin earlier each weekday morning, with an additional sailing starting 15 minutes earlier.

5. More cars for West Coast Express

On the West Coast Express commuter rail system, TransLink will continue to restore additional cars on each train as ridership recovers. While the West Coast Express’ fifth train was restored in early Summer 2023, which returned the service frequencies to the pre-pandemic levels of five trains for each peak period in each peak direction per weekday, the train capacities remain lower due to the use of fewer passenger cars.

Amongst all major modes of TransLink services, the West Coast Express has seen the slowest ridership recovery.

To support the service improvements, TransLink is planning to increase public transit fares on July 1, 2024 by five cents to 10 cents for an average trip or an overall average 2.3% year-over-year increase.

Due to continued lower fare and gas tax revenues, TransLink’s service levels are currently frozen at 2019 service levels. While overall ridership has recovered to over 90% of pre-pandemic volumes, fare revenue recovery continues to lag, as passengers are taking trips less frequently — using single-trip fares more often, as opposed to monthly passes. As well, gas tax revenues are falling from the growing adoption of battery-electric vehicles and the continued improvement of fuel efficiency.