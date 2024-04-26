SkyTrain Expo Line changes kick in this weekend in Surrey

If you are taking the SkyTrain Expo Line, you will want to plan ahead, as King George Station will be temporarily closed for six consecutive weeks due to maintenance work.

TransLink announced it will begin on Saturday, April 27. The Expo Line will temporarily end at Surrey Central Station, adding 15 minutes for travellers.

The repairs will primarily involve removing parts of the rail to replace a turnout that was first installed in 1992. They will also perform other work, such as repairs, station cleaning, cable installations, and elevator inspections.

If you are a bus rider, there’s also a change ahead.

During the temporary closure, all bus routes will continue serving King George Station, but the routes that normally terminate at King George Station will not only stop at the station but also continue north to terminate at Surrey Central Station.

Plus, there will be extra buses running every 15 minutes between King George Station and Surrey Central Station from 6 to 9 am on weekdays.

It is anticipated King George Station will reopen in mid-June 2024.