Metro Vancouver public transit riders who plan to take the Expo Line SkyTrain this Saturday, March 30, should expect extra long waits and potential transfers for trips to reach downtown Vancouver.

These planned service disruptions and the change to multiple train patterns are necessary to accommodate the installation of two new replacement switches at Waterfront Station, with these switches enabling Expo Line trains to change tracks and change directions at the terminus station.

According to the public transit authority’s bulletin today announcing the service disruptions, the new track switches will reduce the Expo Line’s service gaps and improve reliability.

Throughout this Saturday, there will be a steep reduction in Expo Line frequencies, with trains travelling through downtown Vancouver arriving every eight to 15 minutes. This is down from the usual schedule of every three to four minutes.

Trains will single-track in both directions between Waterfront Station and Stadium-Chinatown Station. Passengers are advised to allow up to 20 minutes of extra travel time, as there will be no direct service to reach Waterfront Station. A transfer between trains may be required at Stadium-Chinatown Station for further inbound travel into downtown.

For all Expo Line stations in downtown Vancouver — Waterfront, Burrard, Granville, and Stadium-Chinatown — passengers will need to board from Platform 2 at each station, as Platform 1 will be closed. Inbound trains into downtown may terminate at any of these downtown stations before arriving at Waterfront Station.

For the Expo Line’s outbound trains to Production Way-University Station, trains will only leave from Burrard, Granville, and Stadium-Chinatown stations.

For the Expo Line’s outbound trains to Braid Station, trains will only leave from Stadium-Chinatown Station.

Waterfront Station will have the least train service, with one train arriving and departing the station every 15 minutes throughout the day. Passengers at Waterfront Station will still be able to take a single train to reach King George Station.

Passengers should observe the digital signs for the final destination information on the next trains.

There could be extra crowding on Saturday evening, as there will be a Vancouver Whitecaps game at BC Place Stadium. No Vancouver Canucks game is scheduled for Saturday.

Regular service on the Expo Line will return at the start of service on Sunday, March 31. SkyTrain services on the Millennium Line and Canada Line are not impacted.