Construction to begin on $33 million SkyTrain Brentwood Station expansion

With Brentwood Town Centre set to see tens of thousands of additional residents and thousands of new jobs over the coming years, becoming a regional destination in the process, the SkyTrain station that serves the district is now set to see a complete overhaul.

TransLink announced today construction on the expansion and renovation of SkyTrain Brentwood Town Centre Station will begin in April. Construction is scheduled to reach completion in 2024.

It is the first original Millennium Line station to receive upgrades since the Millennium Line first opened in 2002.

“The neighbourhood around Brentwood Town Centre Station is one of the fastest growing areas on our system with 9,000 more homes being added in nearby developments,” said Kevin Quinn, CEO of TransLink, in a statement.

“These station upgrades are part of our commitment to improving the customer experience and making our facilities more accessible and more convenient for everyone.”

The $32.6 million project includes a rebuild on the station’s entrance on the south side of Lougheed Highway, including a new secondary elevator from the street, and replaced staircases with glass enclosures to protect passengers from the elements. To accommodate this major overhaul, the south entrance will be temporarily closed for about one year.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

The north entrance will remain open throughout the construction period. Bus bays 4 and 5 serving bus routes No. 25 UBC, No. 123 New Westminster Station, and N9 Coquitlam Central Station will be relocated west of Willingdon Avenue while the south station entrance is closed.

Other upgrades include an expanded mezzanine level with more fare gates and circulation space, the installation of two new escalators, additional real-time passenger information displays, improved lighting, and a new public art installation. Currently, Brentwood Town Centre Station is served by just three fare gates on the mezzanine level.

The upgrades to the south entrance and mezzanine will improve connections to bus services, and the area’s accessibility. The mezzanine and both north and south station entrances already serve a dual purpose as a public pedestrian overpass across Lougheed Highway.

Last year, Shape Properties completed a new pedestrian bridge between the main plaza of The Amazing Brentwood mall and the station’s mezzanine level. The mall is likely to become a major ridership driver for the station as the mall continues to expand and as more businesses continue to open.

In 2019, Brentwood Town Centre Station saw 1.79 million annual boardings, making it the 31st busiest station out of 53 SkyTrain stations on the entire network, with ridership at the station growing by 5.5% year-over-year. There were 5,970 average weekday boardings, 3,160 average Saturday boardings, and 2,220 average Sunday and holiday boardings. The station is a transfer point for seven bus routes.

Within just the immediate area around the station, thousands of additional homes and more retail and office spaces are planned for the future phases of The Amazing Brentwood mall.

At the northwest corner of Willingdon Avenue and Lougheed Highway, a 3.3-acre site including the Petro Canada gas station, is being considered for a four-tower redevelopment, consisting of a 65-storey tower that would become one of Metro Vancouver’s future tallest towers. There would be over 1,400 homes and 650,000 sq ft of office, retail, and restaurant space within about two million sq ft of total floor area.

Immediately to the southeast of the station, 3,400 homes, 200,000 sq ft of office, retail, and restaurant space, and a 100,000 sq ft city-owned community and recreational centre are proposed by Grosvenor Americas for six towers on an eight-acre site.

There is also a large car dealership and gas station site adjacent to the south station entrance that would be suitable for a major mixed-use redevelopment.

“This project supports the City of Burnaby’s vision for Brentwood as a vibrant urban centre where everything you need is within a 15-minute walk,” said Burnaby mayor Mike Hurley.

“Improving access at this station will make it even easier for Burnaby residents to shift to more active and sustainable ways in getting around our city, helping us to achieve our all-important climate action targets.”