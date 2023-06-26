The opening date of the new additional SkyTrain station for Richmond has been pushed into the new year.

A spokesperson for TransLink confirmed to Daily Hive Urbanized today the new Capstan Station on the Canada Line is now expected to open in early 2024 instead. The reason for the delay is “supply chain issues.”

As recently as March 2023, the public transit authority indicated Capstan Station is targeted for an opening later in 2023, with construction reaching completion this summer and the opening as early as this fall.

Construction has now reached an advanced stage, including the roof over the platforms, with crews now progressing on the finishings of the station.

To accommodate construction, since last year, there have been major impacts to Canada Line service within Richmond, specifically periodical changes that end service hours early nightly for weeks at a time.

The station is being built near the northeast corner of the intersection of No. 3 Road and Capstan Way — roughly midway between Bridgeport Station and Aberdeen Station.

When construction first began in September 2021, the project carried a budget of $52 million, with the City of Richmond providing $32 million it collected from the Captan Village area’s developers specifically towards building the station, and TransLink covering the remainder of $20 million.

When complete, Capstan Station will serve a high-density neighbourhood that will eventually grow to 16,000 residents living in 6,000 homes within roughly a 10-minute walking radius from the station.