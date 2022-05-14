FoodNewsFood News

Skittles and Starburst recalled due to possible metal embedded inside

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
May 14 2022, 5:41 pm
Skittles and Starburst recalled due to possible metal embedded inside
emin kuliyev/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle SFU

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle SFU
Hi Five Chicken (Kingsway)

Fast-Food

Hi Five Chicken (Kingsway)
Sulbing Korean Dessert Cafe - Robson

Korean, Cafes

Sulbing Korean Dessert Cafe - Robson
Frankie's Italian Kitchen & Bar

Cocktails, Italian

Frankie's Italian Kitchen & Bar
Hello Nori

Japanese, Sushi

Hello Nori
Tap & Barrel Convention Centre

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Convention Centre

A candy recall has affected a few of the most recognizable brands for those with a sweet tooth.

According to a release from Mars Wrigley Canada, the company has issued a voluntary recall of specific treats including Skittles, Starburst, and Life Savers “due to the potential presence of a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag.”

The company was apparently alerted to the danger after receiving reports from consumers and they are not aware of any illnesses related to the consumption of the product.

All the products were made by a third party and distributed in Canada, the US, and Mexico.

Next, Mars Wrigley Canada said it’s going to work with retailers to pull the recalled products from the shelves.

Is my candy affected?

The recalled products include specific varieties of Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies, and Life Savers Gummies.

Check the back of the package. Each bag of candy will have a 10-digit manufacturing code.

skittles

Mars Wrigley

Then, check the first three digits of the code to see if it matches the code in the following tables.

skittles

Mars Wrigley

skittles

Mars Wrigley

If you think you bought one of these recalled products, throw it out and don’t eat it. You can contact the company directly for more information.

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ News
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.