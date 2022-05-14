Skittles and Starburst recalled due to possible metal embedded inside

A candy recall has affected a few of the most recognizable brands for those with a sweet tooth.

According to a release from Mars Wrigley Canada, the company has issued a voluntary recall of specific treats including Skittles, Starburst, and Life Savers “due to the potential presence of a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag.”

The company was apparently alerted to the danger after receiving reports from consumers and they are not aware of any illnesses related to the consumption of the product.

All the products were made by a third party and distributed in Canada, the US, and Mexico.

Next, Mars Wrigley Canada said it’s going to work with retailers to pull the recalled products from the shelves.

Is my candy affected?

The recalled products include specific varieties of Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies, and Life Savers Gummies.

Check the back of the package. Each bag of candy will have a 10-digit manufacturing code.

Then, check the first three digits of the code to see if it matches the code in the following tables.

If you think you bought one of these recalled products, throw it out and don’t eat it. You can contact the company directly for more information.