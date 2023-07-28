Skittles and French’s, two powerhouses in the sweets and snacks game, just teamed up for an interesting new product: Mustard Skittles.

Is that a flavour of the rainbow?

“Yes, you’re seeing things right,” the candy brand stated in an Instagram post.

“Because you asked, @Frenchs Mustard Skittles are now here. Visit frenchs.com/mustardskittles to learn more about how you can get your own pack!”

“They taste great. Trust me.”

They really are a colourful icon, launching countless spinoffs from sour to tropical, and that’s because it has the fanbase to do so. But is this a step too far for people? The comments in the Instagram post are hilarious.

“The flavor nobody knew they needed,” French’s said about the collaboration.

“Uhhhhhh…… please tell me this is fake,” commented TGI Friday’s.

“This was not on my 2023 bingo card,” posted the burger restaurant BurgerFi.

Even Roy Wood Jr., the popular comedian, commented on the post, saying, “I guarantee you no one asked for this please post the email where someone asked for this, also if you were going to make a mustard-flavored skittle, the least you could do is make a hot dog flavored one too so we can mix them.”

It’s funny to see so many other companies, brands, and food spots weighing in on the new product. Mustard seems to be very in right now, especially after seeing the mustard ice cream at the Calgary Stampede.

Would you try these new Skittles?