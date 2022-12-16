A Canadian resort was just named one of the most exclusive ski spots in the world (PHOTOS)

A Canadian ski destination with breathtaking mountain views is getting some worldwide recognition after it was named among the top five in new global rankings.

However, it isn’t being celebrated for its incredible snow conditions or amazing apres ski offerings — but its housing prices.

Whistler placed fifth in the”most exclusive ski resorts” in Engel & Völkers recent rankings after Aspen, Colorado (1); Vail, Colorado (2); St. Moritz and Gstaad, Switzerland (3); and Kitzbühel, Austria (4).

Whistler, the jewel of BC’s Sea to Sky region, made it into the top five because of how expensive it is to buy some of the top properties for the ski-loving elite, including local buyers and those from around the world.

Here are the full rankings

1. Aspen, Colorado

Prices per square metre: Up to 76,000 euros (approx. USD 80,700)

“National buyers account for some 95 percent of the demand, while only 5 percent can be attributed to foreign buyers.”

2. Vail, Colorado

Prices per square metre: 72,000 euros (approx. USD 76,500)

“Buyers here originate for the most part from the US East Coast, Texas or California,” the company said.

3. St. Moritz and Gstaad, Switzerland

Prices per square metre: 60,000 euros (approx. 59,200 Swiss francs/USD 63,700)

It’s the most expensive region for ski real estate in the entire Swiss Alps.

4. Kitzbühel, Austria

Prices per square metre: Approximately 26,000 euros (approx. USD 27,600)

Around half of the property acquisitions are made by Austrians.

Prices per square metre: Up to 25,000 euros (approx. CAD 36,000/USD 26,600) for homes in prime locations.

Engel & Völkers said Canadian buyers account for 85% of market activity in this region and foreign buyers, primarily from the US and Hong Kong, account for about 15%.

Engel & Völkers, which is a luxury real estate brokerage, said that with limited supply, high prices are expected to remain stable.

“Premium properties in ski regions are among the most sought-after second homes, as well as the most desirable investment properties. They make excellent long-term investment opportunities, especially when the financial markets are volatile, as an effective hedge against inflation – as well as providing a retreat throughout the ski season and beyond,” said Florian Hofer, managing director of Engel & Völkers Kitzbühel.