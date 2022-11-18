A BC hotel has just been bestowed as the best Canadian ski hotel for the 10th consecutive year, a prize considered to be “the most prestigious accolade in ski tourism.”

The BC hotel in question is the Pan Pacific Whistler Mountainside, and the honour coincides with its 25th anniversary.

Another Whistler spot, the Pan Pacific Whistler Village Centre, also scooped up an award, being named Canada’s best ski boutique hotel.

“Our Guest Services team couldn’t be prouder of the past accolades and the nomination for the 10th year in a row,” the hotel told World Ski Awards.

“The iconic all-suite Pan Pacific Mountainside Hotel has it all.”

Pan Pacific says that the hotel offers a combo of village buzz, front-door access to shops and dining, a heated outdoor saltwater pool and two hot tubs on “Whistler’s most scenic après-ski deck, complete with non-stop mountain views.”

Pan Pacific Whistler Mountainside celebrates its 25th anniversary this December.

Located in Whistler Village, the hotel is “mere steps” from gondolas to Whistler and Blackcomb mountains.

Julie Lanteigne, the dual property general manager for Pan Pacific Whistler Hotels, says the hotel is honoured to accept two awards this year.

“Pan Pacific Whistler Mountainside has established a strong legacy over the past 25 years, and we are thrilled that, for the past decade, the world has viewed the property as Canada’s best ski hotel. We are also proud that Pan Pacific Whistler Village Centre has elevated its reputation globally as the premiere ski boutique hotel in our country.”

She added that they’re grateful for everyone who voted.

For the 2022-23 ski season, Whistler Blackcomb opens on November 24, and with winter weather in the air, it might be the perfect time to visit the best Canadian ski hotel.

Click here for the complete list of winners.