Two beloved BC ski hills had to close on Wednesday because of bad conditions, the latest bump in an otherwise rough go for BC’s mountain resorts this season due to warm weather.

“We are closed today, January 31, due to inclement weather. We are scheduled to open tomorrow, February 1,” Mt Seymour Ski Resort wrote on its website today.

With no new snow in the last seven days and rain pouring down on Wednesday, it’s a disappointing turn of events for those who love this local hill and want to make the most out of BC’s ski season.

While Cypress Mountain was open, it also had a sombre message over the soggy state of the mountain.

Needless to say Cypress Mountain in Vancouver, BC hasn’t looked like this on January 31st in 9 years… 🤮 #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/uYyr7hBWbz — Brad604 (@Brad604) January 31, 2024

“Due to the ongoing rain event impacting Cypress Mountain, we have adjusted our operations for Thursday, February 1. Eagle Express & Easy Rider will be open from 9 am – 4 pm. If you have purchased an afternoon or evening ticket, our Guest Services team will be in contact shortly,” it explained.

Grouse Mountain closed the hill not only on Wednesday but Thursday as well due to the inclement weather. Lessons have been postponed until February 2.

As the weather system continues, we will also be closed for skiing and riding tomorrow, Thursday, Feb 1st. We will continue to evaluate our terrain and communicate further updates as soon as possible. Check our website prior to your visit for other operational updates and hours. — Grouse Mountain (@grousemountain) January 31, 2024

It’s the latest in what has been a disappointing go for Vancouver’s local hills, with record-breaking warmth, atmospheric rivers, and even bone-chilling cold leading to unpredictability this month alone.

Earlier this week, a rainfall warning was issued for the Sea to Sky region, including Squamish and Whistler, as a result of heavy rain in the forecast. Unfortunately for skiers in the area it remained a rainfall warning, not a snowfall warning.

But not everyone is putting away their gear just yet.

Ski season isn’t cancelled, locals insist

As rain forces Grouse to announce a two-day closure, and Cypress and Seymour see ongoing impacts as well – here’s a video of some resilient skiers making the best of this soggy season. 🎥John Alcos pic.twitter.com/SVlpL5BuBp — Claire Fenton (@Ceeceefenton) February 1, 2024

John Alcos captured this video from Cypress Mountain of an impromptu and very early “Slush Cup” as he filmed a skier travel through the wet snow at the base of the hill during a very, very wet day. The “Slush Cup” is typically held on the last day of the spring season, around April, and most hills make a big event of it.

His friend and fellow snow-lover, Eric Kalnins, tells Daily Hive it was pretty funny, and the puddle was perfect, despite it being January 25 and still in the middle of winter.

He added that it was so wet they were barely able to use their phones as they worried about ruining them.

“A lot of people are being hard on the mountains, or they are sympathetic — I’ve bought seasons passes for years, and it’s reality. Some seasons are epic and some are not so much. Gotta role with what nature hits you with!” Kalnins said.

“I feel for the staff up there. Good people and not their fault. I’ve been skiing the shore my entire life. We are lucky to have what we have so close to home!” he added.

They aren’t alone in their stubborn refusal to sit out the season.

A photo of someone’s gloves made quite a few people chuckle as it showcased the switch from the regular warm winter gloves to a pair of plastic dishwashing gloves instead, a defiant wardrobe change to adapt to what Mother Nature is serving up.

Another person shared online that there’s a lot more parking lot space and shorter lift lines because of how wet everything is, putting a glass-half-full spin on the impacts of ongoing chair closures and lesson rescheduling.

Earlier this week, controversial online personalities Logan Paul and Mike Majlak took to social media to reflect on how their experience at Whistler Blackcomb, which has also made headlines for some rough conditions during the 2023/2024 season.

In the video, Paul can be heard saying, “It looks good.” However, looking at the dirt patches when they pulled up to the mountain, Majlak exclaimed, “It looks good? That’s what you f*cking said?”

Plenty of people have taken to the popular Facebook group “Whistler Blackcomb Skiers and Snowboarders” to worry about their upcoming long weekend plans as Family Day (February 19) is fast approaching.

“We’re in the same boat! We arrive on the 24th and have been a little worried but figured we’ll make the best of it. Praying to the snow gods it all works out,” another person said about their late February trip.

We’ve reached out to the local hills for more information on whether they are considering offering up discounts or refunds as a result of unhappy skiers, and will update this story if that information becomes available.