BC's Shannon Falls looking more like Niagara Falls amid rain and wind

Jan 30 2024, 9:59 pm
@Brad604/X

Rain and wind in the Sea to Sky region have a local waterfall running so heavy it looks more like Niagara Falls.

Shannon Falls was releasing so much water and spray this week that onlookers got wet just walking up to it.

“You mean don’t want this Shannon Falls soaker. Falls are raging so hard they created their own windstorm and blowing mist,” a local weather watcher posted on X.

His video showed the thundering wind that had the trees whipping wildly amid the waterfall spray.

It was a wet week for the region, with about 20 millimetres of rain in the forecast every day. It’s set to be another rainy week in Vancouver this week, but we are supposed to be getting some sun by Saturday, February 3.

