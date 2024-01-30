"Wtf is happening": Warm, record-breaking weather surprises Vancouver

It has been abnormally warm in Metro Vancouver and across BC over the past few days, and people are reacting to what we now know has been record-breaking weather.

Who thought we’d need fans in January?

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s daily weather summaries, numerous warm temperature records were broken across BC on Monday, including in Vancouver.

Vancouver broke an 84-year-old weather record, reaching 14.3ºC on Monday, besting the old high of 13.3ºC previously set in 1940. Richmond got 0.1ºC warmer than Vancouver, beating a record of 13.3ºC set in 1940.

West Vancouver was even warmer, reaching 17.3ºC, smashing the old record of 14.0ºC set in 1998. Abbotsford got a dose of spring — or, arguably, summer — weather yesterday, where temperatures reached 18.2ºC, beating the old record from 1960 of 15.6ºC.

Many have taken their feelings about the weird BC weather online, with some pointing out what a swing it has been from cold to warm temperatures in such a short amount of time.

“Wtf is happening,” said the original poster of this Reddit thread.

Some folks sounded really surprised, and almost worried, about the weather.

Others have mentioned climate change in reaction to the warmer-than-usual weather.

“Climate change. Believe it or not. How about we stop destroying and rehabilitate our climate-moderating forests.”

One user said, “I remember January in the 80s, cold with occasional snow was normal. Double digits in 2024!”

There could be more rollercoaster-like weather on the way, as The Weather Network suggests cooler temperatures could return within the next 14 days.

According to YVR Weather Records, we could be on our way to making more weather history.

🥇Yesterday was #Vancouver‘s 7th consecutive January day with minimum temperature ≥5°C which puts this run in a 2-way tie for 1st place for the longest run on record. If this continues, we will break the all-time record today. #YvrWx #YVR #BCWx pic.twitter.com/YYelitWSL8 — Vancouver Weather Records🌤 (@YVR__Weather) January 30, 2024

February is also shaping up to be a pretty warm month.

Are you revelling in the warmth, or would you prefer to stick to more winter-like weather?