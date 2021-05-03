The Saint George by Reliance Properties is a collection of curated, customizable homes from $499,900coming to Mount Pleasant. Conveniently located at St George Street and East Broadway, it will be steps from the future Broadway SkyTrain Station, local shops, cafes, and brunch spots. Find out more at thesaintgeorge.ca.



Craft beer lovers in Vancouver know that Mount Pleasant is the neighbourhood to visit. Whether you’re raising a glass to celebrate a special occasion or relaxing after a hard day’s work, there are many award-winning craft breweries to check out.

After you’ve finished shopping at the various lifestyle shops in the area or marvelled at the beautiful murals, create your own craft brewery tour of Mount Pleasant with this helpful checklist.

*Please note that dine-in services are suspended until after Victoria Day on Monday, May 24, and hours of operation are subject to change amid the pandemic. Be sure to check business hours before stopping by or ordering.

The brews at R&B are named after iconic Vancouver places and things like their Dude Chilling Pale Ale, Stolen Bike Lager, and their Vancouver Special IPA. You can stop and get your growlers filled and your favourite beers in cans at the Growler Station. Or enjoy menu items from the Ale & Pizza House on the two patios.

Address: 1-54 East 4th Ave, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-0275

Main Street Brewing Co. is beloved for its core beers, including their eponymous Main Street Pilsner. Visitors can also choose from their popular series, including Vacation Series, IPA Space Series, and Seasonals. Beer To Go can be ordered online, and drinks can also be enjoyed on the patio (weather dependant).

Address: 261 E 7th Ave, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-7711

The family-owned and operated brewery celebrates the good things in life with its beer offerings. Head down to 33 Acres Brewing and have a glass of 33 Acres of Ocean, 33 Acres of Sunshine, 33 Acres of Life, or more on their patio. Plus enjoy a variety of brunch menu and bar staples with your drink.

Address: 15 W 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-4589

The vibrant Mount Pleasant brewery serves up an eclectic selection of beer in its colourful tasting room. And if you’re feeling hungry, order a Grilled Cheese Sandwich from Social Crust Café & Catering or a selection of snacks.

Address: 20 East 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-709-9939

Faculty Brewing Co. is the brainchild of husband-and-wife team Mauricio, the head brewer, and Alicia, the architect behind the brewery’s design. Relax on the patio and enjoy one of Faculty Brewing’s beers, Oddity Kombucha, cider, snacks and R&B Pizza. Faculty has also linked up with other local businesses to start Beervan delivering brews from a collective of small, independent businesses.

Address: 1830 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-716-6794

Brassneck Brewery has brewed over 120 different beers from 2013, including Barrel Aged Imperial Stouts, Sour beers, Traditional Saisons and more. The fill and tasting room and patio also have a wide range of snacks available for order, which are made by its sister restaurant the Magnet.

Address: 2148 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-872-4901

Red Truck Beer has an open space patio to enjoy their selection of beers and all day menu at their Vancouver Truck Stop. Order a Road Trip Classic Lager, Hard Day NW IPA, Round Trip Amber Ale, and more. Then enjoy a burger, sandwich, salad or other favourites to satisfy your appetite.

Address: 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-682-4733

