A quick Google search for “2D cafe” brings up photos of black and white spaces that look like they’ve jumped off the page of a cartoon strip, right into 3D life.

The trend – which involves an entire interior that appears to be hand-drawn, in 2D space – originally became popular in Korea before it was featured briefly on the Netflix show To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

Now, those in Metro Vancouver will finally have a chance to try out a 2D cafe in person, as one appears to be opening right in Richmond.

Mountain Teahouse has absolutely no online presence to speak of (there’s nothing on Instagram, nor is there a website to suggest anything about the business) but those who have walked or driven by the cafe have noticed that it seems to be nearly ready to open.

Located at 1751 Savage Road, right next to Clip N’ Climb Vancouver, Mountain Teahouse will offer lattes, coffee, smoothie bowls, bagels, and “bunwiches,” according to a tease on its front windows.

A quick peek inside reveals tables and chairs already set up, as well as some bee plushies, suggesting that the opening of this spot is imminent.

Stay tuned for more details on this very unique cafe.

Mountain Teahouse

Address: 1751 Savage Road, Richmond