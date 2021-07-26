

Made in Vancouver is a collaboration between Vancity and Daily Hive. Together, we’re turning the spotlight onto local businesses, organizations, and individuals who are helping to create a healthy local economy.

Attention all coffee-lovers! this local coffee shop has been roasting delicious coffee for over five generations and is a must-visit.

Based in Burnaby, Mogiana Coffee & Mundo Novo Coffee Roasters offer specialty coffee beans sourced either directly from their family’s farm or from other like-minded sustainable and ethical coffee producers.

Vancity has been supporting people in our communities since 1946, like local coffee shops. As part of our Made in Vancouver series spotlighting local businesses, we talked to Cristina Dias, the founder of Mogiana Coffee, about how Mogiana Coffee is dedicated to superior quality coffee and sustainability.

Cristina Dias, the founder of Mogiana Coffee, said they were inspired by the many generations of coffee farming combined with the support of coffee-loving Vancouverites.

Since then, Mogiana Coffee has been committed to preserving the quality, passion and tradition of her family’s business with coffee drinkers.

“This is why we say our coffee isn’t just fairly traded, it’s family traded. We work hard to deliver sustainably produced, and locally roasted coffee that tastes amazing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mogiana Coffee (@mogianacoffee)

Not only is their coffee delicious but they chose a Loring Roaster in view of their mission towards a greener environment. It emits 80 per cent fewer gas emissions, making it the most eco-friendly roaster in the market.

They sell whole bean coffees to consumers online and at farmer’s markets. They also sell their coffee at grocery stores such as Whole Foods, Choices, Nature’s Fare and Stong’s. They also have their products at certain coffee shops, restaurants, and catering services.

On top of this, they offer educational courses, private label and co-op roasting opportunities on their website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mogiana Coffee (@mogianacoffee)

Dias said that with a good quality product, and great customer service your business has a good chance.

“It takes hard work and perseverance but it pays off in the end. As our old slogan used to say: Good People, Great History, Amazing Coffee.”

During COVID-19 they lost 90 per cent of their food service revenue. They also had to cut staff hours, customers face to face interaction, and were not able to network and continue the healthy growth that their company was experiencing prior to the pandemic.

However, she said her team being engaged and hard-working was one of the main factors that helped them get back on their feet.

“We are honest, hard-working and have an enormous passion for our product and industry,” she said.

“Our customer’s success and consumer satisfaction is top of mind. We deliver amazing products with a superior customer service experience.”

She also said their business is unique for the West Coast because are they are the only coffee roaster that has a family connection all the way to the farm.

With continued hard work, they hope to eventually be recognized as one of the top five coffee brands in Vancouver.

Make sure to check out their website to learn more about their coffee and where you find a location near you to grab yourself a cup or bag of quality goodness.