Canadian actor Simu Liu is lending his creativity to a new condo development in Toronto.

A collaboration between Reserve Properties, Capital Development, and Liu, the 69-storey mixed-use tower will be located at 8 Elm Street, near Yonge and Dundas.

Dubbed 8 Elm on Yonge, the project is a juxtaposition between the “unique, human-scaled charms” of Elm Street and the “bustling, kinetic energy” of Toronto’s downtown core.

It will see three heritage façades fully restored and preserved at grade, then topped by a tower “rich in architectural detail.”

Liu will collaborate with architects IBI Group and interior design firm Cecconi Simone to “blur the lines between residential living and hospitality,” and create a luxurious space akin to a five-star hotel.

“Having lived in the same Bay Street apartment for eight years, I know the importance of designing and optimizing every square foot of living space so residents can feel happy and relaxed in their homes,” Liu said in a release.

“I’m extremely excited to be collaborating with Reserve Properties and Capital Developments on a landmark project for which we will be creating top-quality homes and amenities for residents, as well as a brand-new community space in a historic location that will benefit all Torontonians.”

8 Elm will be a true mixed-use project. Yonge Street frontage will offer space for multi-level retail, while the podium level will provide over 5,000 sq ft of public community space that will be programmed by the city.

According to the release, the development will also contribute millions of dollars to affordable housing, community initiatives, and charitable initiatives in the local area.

Inside, 8 Elm will offer 26,000 sq ft of indoor and outdoor amenities, including a wrap-around terrace, fitness centre, games room, co-working space, sky club, pet spa, and children’s playroom.

“Elm Street is a unique, SoHo-style thoroughfare with heritage elements right in the core. There really isn’t another street quite like it. We were inspired to deliver a building that is reverential to the rich, surrounding context,” said Jordan Dermer, co-founder and co-CEO of Capital Developments.

“At the same time, we want future residents at 8 Elm to enjoy an unparalleled living experience. The goal was to push ourselves and the team to blur the lines between residential living and hospitality, and we’re excited to have Simu’s help in those efforts.”

With award-winning interior design firm Cecconi Simone at the helm, 8 Elm’s interiors draw inspiration from New York’s doorman buildings.

The intimate lobby, accessed via Elm Street, will feature double-storey ceilings, a concierge desk framed by a decorative metal screen and custom light fixture, and a fireplace and lounge — a restful place for residents to wait for guests or ride-shares.

“8 Elm strikes the perfect balance of contemporary and traditional design, through the layering of classic materials, rich textures, and a design sensibility that draws from the deep well of inspiration surrounding the site,” said Shane Fenton, COO of Reserve Properties.

Taking advantage of the wrap-around terrace, the fitness centre offers an indoor-outdoor connection, as well as weight training, cardio, yoga, TRX, and training areas.

The space is characterized by light wood paneling on the walls, while a reflective ceiling feature acts as a mirror for the activity unfolding below.

The level above is entirely dedicated to amenities, anchored by a sweeping terrace that wraps around the west, south, and east sides of the tower.

In the northeast corner you’ll find a co-working space, complete with meeting rooms, banquettes, a copy and print area, and refreshment pantry.

To the south is the Social Lounge, which offers the “ultimate hotel experience.” Awash in metal, natural stone, and a dark colour palette, the space combines a bar and a lounge with casual seating and communal tables.

The 56th-floor Sky Club is the “crowning feature” of the amenity program at 8 Elm. The back-lit alabaster bar glows amid dark, fabric-draped walls, while built-in benches and bar seating offer an intimate setting. The Club’s terrace offers spectacular views of the city.

“There are few neighbourhoods in North America that rival the urban livability of Yonge and Dundas, the centre of everything Toronto has to offer. At the same time, Elm Street is a singular street in the city, lined with some of Toronto’s most established and beloved restaurants,” says Todd Cowan, co-founder and co-CEO, Capital Developments.

“It’s the best of two worlds and we are delighted to be working with Simu Liu on a project that contributes to the interest and uniqueness of this street.”

Once completed, 8 Elm will offer suites ranging from studios to three bedroom units. More information on the upcoming project can be found here.