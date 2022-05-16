Movies & TVCuratedPop CultureCelebrities

Simu Liu dancing Bhangra at the JUNOs is the Monday motivation we need (VIDEO)

May 16 2022, 6:04 pm
CBC Music/YouTube

Simu Liu definitely showed up and showed out as the host of Sunday night’s JUNO awards.

From a rousing “I am Canadian!” speech to a hilarious parody of Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated,” the Shang-Chi star made the show’s first in-person event since 2019 a memorable one.

But one moment from the show had fans pleasantly surprised, overjoyed and brimming with South Asian pride.

Hitesh Sharma, also known as Tesher, is a singer from Saskatchewan who melds different genres of music like hip-hop, reggaeton, salsa, and Bhangra into his songs. He took to the JUNOs stage last night to perform his hit single “Jalebi Baby.”

The performance started with Tesher and his backup dancers until Liu burst onto the stage just in time for the chorus.

The former SNL host is no stranger to singing, having been featured on a song on the Shang-Chi soundtrack.

Fans shared their reactions online.

“Simu Liu dancing Bhangra with Tesher was not on my 2022 bingo card,” said one Twitter user.

Many people of South Asian heritage were excited to see all of this representation.

Others added that it’s the perfect way to celebrate Asian Heritage Month. Liu even ended the performance saying, “now, that’s how we celebrate Asian Heritage Month!”

And just like what this person tweeted, the video is the Monday motivation we all needed.

