Simu Liu makes red carpet debut with rumoured new girlfriend Allison Hsu (PHOTOS)

Simu Liu shows us that it’s possible to love again even after heartbreak.

After sharing that he was going through a breakup in September, it seems that the Shang-Chi star is, once again, off the market.

Liu made his red carpet debut with rumoured new girlfriend Allison Hsu at the premiere of the dark Christmas movie Violent Night on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The pair looked cozy and cute in matching holiday sweaters.

The Canadian actor reposted this image of the couple featured in a PEOPLE roundup of celebrity sightings to his Instagram stories the next day.

So who is Liu’s new girl?

According to LinkedIn, Hsu is a senior digital marketing manager at Interscope Records, and her career is just as — if not more — impressive than her reported boyfriend’s.

She was named one of Forbes’ 30 under 30 this year as the woman behind the scenes of some of the most famous musicians’ digital presence.

She currently spearheads social media campaigns for Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, FINNEAS, Holly Humberstone, and other Interscope talent, according to Forbes.

Hsu posted a not-so-soft launch of her relationship with Liu in an Instagram post on November 20.

The photo shows the Mississauga native with his arm around Hsu at a concert. She captioned the photo with a simple smiley face.

“Omg can’t believe I got a photo with the girl from PopCrave,” commented Liu, probably referring to a cute inside joke that we’re not in on.

Summer of heartache

This comes just three months after Liu revealed that he was going through a breakup with his then-reported girlfriend actress Jade Bender.

During a Q&A at a Salesforce tech conference, the 33-year-old opened up about his mental health and the breakup.

“I experienced moments where I’m living my dream and it didn’t quite feel like I was where I needed to be with myself,” he said. “I’m also going through a breakup. That’s probably also contributing to it, but that’s okay. I’ll be okay.”

This came about two months after the 33-year-old made his relationship with Bender red carpet official at the 2022 ESPY Awards.