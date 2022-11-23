Movies & TVCuratedPop CultureCelebrities

People are dragging Simu Liu for taking shots at Quentin Tarantino's anti-Marvel comments

Isabelle Docto
Isabelle Docto
Nov 23 2022, 4:22 pm
Simu Liu is getting no mercy from film fans after taking shots at Quentin Tarantino for anti-Marvel comments he made in a podcast interview.

The award-winning filmmaker was recently on American comedian Tom Segura’s 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast where he said that the “Marvel-ization of Hollywood” has ruined cinema.

Tarantino criticized the blockbuster superhero movies for being “the only things that seem to be made,” adding that his problem is that “there’s not really much room for anything else.”

The Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood director also pointed out that Marvel films have erased the concept of the “movie star.”

“You have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” said Tarantino.

“But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times… but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

And Liu took that personally.

A day after the podcast was released, the Shang-Chi star took to Twitter to respond to the criticisms.

“If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie,” he tweeted.

“I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don’t get to point their nose at me or anyone.”

The Canadian actor added how he’s proud to work with a film studio that “has made sustained efforts to improve diversity onscreen.”

“I loved the Golden Age too.. but it was white as hell,” tweeted Liu.

While he received support from some fans…

Many went in on the Marvel star, dragging him for throwing punches at the legendary filmmakers.

Most people agreed that Liu proved Tarantino’s point.

“With all due respect, people went to see the character not you,” said one Twitter user.

“It could have been anyone else and people still would have attended anyway. That’s what he’s referring to. The movie wasn’t advertised as ‘Liu’s film,’ but as a ‘Studio name film.'”

Others pointed out that Liu does not have the filmography to defend himself like this.

Many pointed out that Scorsese (who has also shared his disdain for Marvel movies), has in fact championed diverse storytelling in his creation of the World Cinema Project.

While Liu may be in hot water for his comments, the veteran filmmakers aren’t strangers to criticisms of their work.

Scorsese has been questioned for the lack of female actors in his films and Tarantino has been criticized for the lack of diversity and the violence against women regularly featured in his films.

