Vancouver Island man off to his happy place after lottery win

The latest winner of the $500,000 is off to his happy place with $500,000 kicking around his wallet.

Vancouver Island local John Sutton from Sidney won the Extra prize from the August 10 Lotto 6/49. “I couldn’t believe all of the zeroes!” he shared. Sharing the excitement with his coworkers, Sutton said the computer froze.

His kids were the same when he told them: “[My daughter] almost fainted! I then showed my son, and he was very excited as well!”

Already planning a trip to Hawaii, Sutton now has even more reason to celebrate — he’ll be extending his vacation to his favourite destination. “Going to Hawaii is my happiest place!” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Save-On-Foods on Beacon Avenue in Sidney. When asked about his win, Sutton said, “I am very excited and grateful!”

So far in 2024, BC lottery players have claimed more than $33 million in winnings from the Extra and over $122 million from Lotto 6/49.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.