Five Lotto Max tickets sold in Alberta netted some SERIOUS cash

You better check your Lotto Max tickets if you play the lottery in Alberta, with five winning tickets sold in the province netting some serious cash.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) says last night’s Lotto Max draw saw multiple tickets purchased from around the province win big, with the mega-winning tickets being:

A ticket purchased somewhere in the province, outside of Calgary and Edmonton, won $1 million by exactly matching one of the 44 Maxmillions prizes drawn last night – 2, 3, 5, 6, 16, 21, and 38.

A second ticket, also purchased somewhere in the province outside of Calgary and Edmonton, won $1 million by matching a second Maxmillions draw – 12, 17, 20, 23, 29, 30, and 48.

Two tickets purchased somewhere in Alberta, outside of Edmonton and Calgary, matched one of the Maxmillions draws – 4, 15, 20, 25, 29, 42, and 43 – winning $500,000 each!

Finally, a ticket purchased in Calgary won $333,333.40 after matching a fourth Maxmillions draw – 2, 18, 19, 22, 30, 39 and 41. This Maxmillions prize is shared with two other tickets purchased somewhere in Regina, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

The winner or winners have one year to claim their prize and can start their claim by contacting Player Care at 1-800-665-3313.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.