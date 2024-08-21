Vancouver bar lottery group just won $1 million on first try

A group of 15 colleagues from the same Vancouver bar are raising a glass after they won a huge prize in the lottery.

James Browne, who coordinated the lottery purchase on behalf of the participants from Foy’s Irish Bar, told the group chat that they had won $1 million from the August 16, 2024, Lotto Max draw.

“I scanned the first few tickets on my BCLC Lotto! App, and won $20,” Browne said of the memorable moment. “The last ticket was the big winner.

“I walked down to Kingsgate Mall to double-check the ticket as I needed to make sure.”

It took “a good 20 minutes” for the news to sink in and for everyone to believe the win. Browne added that it was understandable for the group to be skeptical at first because “this is the first time we ever played together.”

Browne bought the winning ticket at the Circle-K on Davie and Bidwell streets. He shared that most of the lotto group is from Ireland and the win is special as many currently live away from their families.

“Surreal, unreal and blessed,” Browne answered when asked how it feels to win.

The group is planning a second party at Foy’s in the near future to celebrate their windfall. And where was the first party held?

Foy’s, of course.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.