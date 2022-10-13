Uber Eats reveals the most unexpected hangover foods ordered across Canada

Uber has just released its first-ever Nightlife Index, and it reveals some pretty interesting stuff about the way Canadians eat after a night out.

Using data from app users across the country, Uber Rides and Uber Eats were not only able to determine which cities in Canada party the most (London, Ontario, is apparently the top partying city), but also which hangover foods are ordered the most – along with some very unexpected choices.

Based on the volume of orders made between 9 am and 1 pm on Saturdays and Sundays, the number one hangover food order is a burger.

Other popular hangover cures include breakfast wraps, nuggets, chicken sandwiches, and hashbrowns – all pretty standard night-after go-to’s, as we all know that salty, fatty foods feel oh so good when you feel like you’ve been hit by a truck.

Some pretty unexpected data was pulled from the index, too, revealing some interesting stuff about Canadian’s weekend eating habits.

The most unexpected hangover food, as ordered through Uber Eats, is a coconut cake.

What a coconut cake even consists of, we’re not sure, but clearly, everyone has a different remedy when it comes to hangover cravings.

Other odd foods that made the list include potato salad, slushies (could be refreshing), chili, and “strawberry cream cheese pie.”

Is this a cheesecake? What is a cream cheese pie, exactly? Are you the person who keeps ordering a strawberry cream cheese pie at 10 am on a Saturday morning? If so, please let us into your thought process – we want to understand.

Of course, extrapolating from the available Uber Eats data and assuming that these are all hangover orders is a bit of a stretch, but we like to imagine folks across the country, united together in their wretched hangovers, with the hope of a burger and a coconut cake on their way to make things better again.