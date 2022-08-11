Canadian actress recovering after being shot in the chest in LA (VIDEO)

Keilani Elizabeth Rose, an Indigenous actress who appeared in the mini-series Shoresy, is recovering in Squamish after being shot in the chest in LA.

According to a GoFundMe fundraiser that was launched for her recovery, Rose was shot in the chest on Sunday, July 4, “in an act of senseless violence.”

She posted a video to Instagram earlier this week giving her fans an update on her condition.

Rose was dropped off at her LA apartment by a close friend when two individuals randomly fired a pistol at her through the driver’s side window. She was rushed to Cedar-Sinai Hospital and given emergency care.

She sustained fractured ribs and a punctured right lung. Rose needed two blood transfusions and surgery. They needed to drain blood from her lung and chest cavity. After being transferred to the ICU for acute care, her condition “miraculously” stabilized.

“Soon after, a second surgery was performed to remove the remains of the bullet from her back. She has been learning to breathe and to walk again,” reads the GoFundMe page.

The fundraiser page states that her call came in as a Trauma-100, the highest alert in the ER.

“Following weeks of emotional and challenging work and recovery, Keilani has the strength to walk and her breathing is getting better with daily respiratory therapy. We are hopeful and grateful that a full physical recovery is expected by three months. Please help our K-Bird get her wings back.”

Rose is thanking her fans for all their support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K e i l a n i R o s e 🌹 (@keilanielizabethrose)

The fundraiser for Rose’s medical expenses has raised nearly $30,000 with a goal of $80,000.