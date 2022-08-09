"Big Brother Canada" seeking "iconic players" to compete for $100k prize

It’s official. The search for the next crop of Big Brother Canada houseguests is on.

Casting for one of Canada’s most popular reality shows kicked off Monday and applications will be accepted country-wide until November 11.

“With 10 Seasons of casting under our belt, we know that there is a massive wealth of incredible Canadians ready to bring their fire to Big Brother Canada and our legions of fans,” said Arisa Cox, host and executive producer, Insight Productions/Big Brother Canada. “We cannot wait to dive into casting yet another group of future iconic players that will make their mark on the country, and our hearts.”

Season 11 will air on Global next year.

Hopeful houseguests can apply online for their chance to compete in a series of extreme challenges “in one of the most high-stakes social experiments ever,” and — if all goes to plan — take home the crown and $100,000 in prize money.

Here is how to apply:

Record a short video of yourself explaining why you have what it takes to be one of the next houseguests on Big Brother Canada Visit the official casting site at BigBrotherCanada.ca Upload a photo of yourself, along with your video and some basic information

Fans of the show can also nominate their friends on social media by tagging @bigbrotherca and using #FutureHOH.

Applicants must be 19 years old or older by February 1, 2023. A full list of requirements can be found on BigBrotherCanada.ca.