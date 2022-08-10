The summer of event cancellations continues. Headliner Pete Davidson has pulled out of the Just For Laughs festival in Toronto.

This news comes on the heels of his very public breakup with Kim Kardashian.

Davidson was scheduled to take the stage on September 25 at Meridian Hall. JFL reps confirmed the comedian pulled out due to a “scheduling conflict.”

“We regret to inform you that due to a scheduling conflict, the upcoming performance of In Conversation with Pete Davidson scheduled for Sunday, September 25 at Meridian Hall has been cancelled,” reps told Daily Hive.

Tickets purchased for the event will be refunded automatically by Ticketmaster, reps said. Ticket holders should expect an email from Ticketmaster shortly with confirmation and more details on the refund, expected to be paid out within 30 days.

“Those who have purchased a headliner pass, unfortunately your account will be cancelled and you will lose any shows you reserved,” reps said.

Pass holders and any attendees with any questions are asked to reach out to [email protected].

Confirmed headliners for JFL Toronto include Trevor Noah, John Mulaney, Amy Schumer, Issa Rae, Mike Birbiglia, and many more.

The festival in Toronto runs September 22 until October 1.