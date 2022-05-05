FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Craffles: Vancouver's new spot for waffles and milkshakes is open

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
May 5 2022, 10:02 pm
Craffles: Vancouver's new spot for waffles and milkshakes is open
@eatcraffles/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
BREWHALL

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

BREWHALL
ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ - Edmonds Town Centre

Asian, Korean

ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ - Edmonds Town Centre
ShuckShuck

Seafood, Cocktails

ShuckShuck
Central City Taphouse & Kitchen

Steakhouse, Pubs and Breweries

Central City Taphouse & Kitchen
Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery
Uva Wine, Cocktail Bar and Cafe

Cafes, Cocktails

Uva Wine, Cocktail Bar and Cafe

One of North Vancouver’s much-loved sweets spots, Craffles, has opened a location in Vancouver.

The concept is known for its picture-perfect selection of crepes, waffles, and show-stopping milkshakes.

Located at 518 Davie Street in Yaletown, the new location for the brand took over the former address of a juice shop.

Dished is told folks can expect to enjoy an extensive menu of all-day brunch options, sweet liege waffles, acai bowls, regular milkshakes, monster shakes, and other desserts here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Craffles (@eatcraffles)

There will also be cheese breads and tapioca up for order alongside espresso drinks. A liquor licence is in the works as well, we are told.

You can find Craffles in Yaletown open from 9 am to 9 pm, be sure to check it out!

Craffles — Yaletown

Address: 518 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-3122

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT