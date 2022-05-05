Craffles: Vancouver's new spot for waffles and milkshakes is open
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
One of North Vancouver’s much-loved sweets spots, Craffles, has opened a location in Vancouver.
The concept is known for its picture-perfect selection of crepes, waffles, and show-stopping milkshakes.
Located at 518 Davie Street in Yaletown, the new location for the brand took over the former address of a juice shop.
Dished is told folks can expect to enjoy an extensive menu of all-day brunch options, sweet liege waffles, acai bowls, regular milkshakes, monster shakes, and other desserts here.
View this post on Instagram
There will also be cheese breads and tapioca up for order alongside espresso drinks. A liquor licence is in the works as well, we are told.
You can find Craffles in Yaletown open from 9 am to 9 pm, be sure to check it out!
Craffles — Yaletown
Address: 518 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-3122