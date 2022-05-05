One of North Vancouver’s much-loved sweets spots, Craffles, has opened a location in Vancouver.

The concept is known for its picture-perfect selection of crepes, waffles, and show-stopping milkshakes.

Located at 518 Davie Street in Yaletown, the new location for the brand took over the former address of a juice shop.

Dished is told folks can expect to enjoy an extensive menu of all-day brunch options, sweet liege waffles, acai bowls, regular milkshakes, monster shakes, and other desserts here.

There will also be cheese breads and tapioca up for order alongside espresso drinks. A liquor licence is in the works as well, we are told.

You can find Craffles in Yaletown open from 9 am to 9 pm, be sure to check it out!

Craffles — Yaletown

Address: 518 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-3122

Instagram