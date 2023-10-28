It doesn’t take long walking around Vancouver to feel the seriously cold weather that has settled over the city.

It’s so cold that an extreme weather alert is in place from October 27 to 29 as temperatures around Vancouver feel like 0ºC and below.

As such, the City of Vancouver tweeted that they have additional shelter spaces available tonight and tomorrow for people to stay warm.

Please share: Additional shelter spaces are available tonight through October 29 due to temperatures feeling like, or below, 0 degrees. Details below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8jY3Wz3Huh — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) October 27, 2023

The shelters that have additional space are the Directions Youth Services Centre and the Salvation Army Belkin House. Here are the details for each shelter.

Directions Youth Services Centre

Address: 1138 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Opening Hours: 10 pm to 8 am

Phone Number: 604-633-1472 (Press 1)

Number of spaces available: 10 (24 years and under)

Pets: Maximum of four accepted.

Salvation Army Belkin House

Address: 555 Homer Street, Vancouver

Opening Hours: 9 pm to 7 am. Breakfast is served after 7:30 am.

Phone Number: 604-681-3405

Number of spaces available: 15 men and five women (over 19 years)

Pets: No pets.