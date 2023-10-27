NewsWeather

BC city breaks cold weather record in place for over 100 years

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Oct 27 2023, 11:22 pm
BC city breaks cold weather record in place for over 100 years
Freedom To Seek/Shutterstock

Winter is still weeks away, but that didn’t stop a BC city from breaking a daily cold weather record that has been in place for over 100 years on Thursday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

That lucky and cold city is Merritt, a small BC town with a population under 10,000. It broke a record set on October 26, 1919, a whopping 104 years ago.

The old record was -8.3ºC, and the preliminary new record is -8.6ºC.

Records in Merritt have been kept since 1918.

Several other remote BC cities also saw daily weather records broken.

Bella Bella broke a record set in 2008 when temperatures reached -0.6ºC. On Thursday, temperatures hit a frigid -4.2ºC.

Burns Lake broke a record that has been in place for over 50 years. In 1971, temperatures hit -10.6ºC, and on Thursday, they hit -15.4ºC. This was also the coldest record set on Thursday.

The small BC town of Port Hardy hit a new cold weather record of -4.0ºC, beating the previous record of -2.2ºC set in 1970.

A little bit closer to home, in Squamish, temperatures hit -2.5ºC, beating the old record of -1.9ºC set in 2020.

Lastly, Smithers broke a record that was 54 years old. On October 26, 1969, the temperature reached -8.9ºC, and on Thursday, it hit -10.7ºC.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop