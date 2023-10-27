BC city breaks cold weather record in place for over 100 years

Winter is still weeks away, but that didn’t stop a BC city from breaking a daily cold weather record that has been in place for over 100 years on Thursday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

That lucky and cold city is Merritt, a small BC town with a population under 10,000. It broke a record set on October 26, 1919, a whopping 104 years ago.

The old record was -8.3ºC, and the preliminary new record is -8.6ºC.

Records in Merritt have been kept since 1918.

Several other remote BC cities also saw daily weather records broken.

Bella Bella broke a record set in 2008 when temperatures reached -0.6ºC. On Thursday, temperatures hit a frigid -4.2ºC.

Burns Lake broke a record that has been in place for over 50 years. In 1971, temperatures hit -10.6ºC, and on Thursday, they hit -15.4ºC. This was also the coldest record set on Thursday.

The small BC town of Port Hardy hit a new cold weather record of -4.0ºC, beating the previous record of -2.2ºC set in 1970.

A little bit closer to home, in Squamish, temperatures hit -2.5ºC, beating the old record of -1.9ºC set in 2020.

Lastly, Smithers broke a record that was 54 years old. On October 26, 1969, the temperature reached -8.9ºC, and on Thursday, it hit -10.7ºC.