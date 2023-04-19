If there’s one thing we love, it’s a great happy hour deal.

One Vancouver spot happens to have a killer one we thought was more than worth sharing: El Furniture Warehouse’s F*#% wing Wednesday deal.

As the name of the deal might suggest, this wing special is not limited to Wednesdays and is only available at the concept’s 898 Granville Street location during its daily “Power hour” between 2 pm and 5 pm.

During this period, folks can grab $0.37 wings to munch on alongside pints of beer and other cool beverage specials, starting at only $4.95.

Not only is this a crazy low price for a platter of chicken wings, but El Furniture’s other menu items are nearly just as tempting, as everything here is priced at $10 or less – which almost feels like a nostalgic, throwback trip to the early naughties when the cost of dining out didn’t seem quite as astronomical as it does today.

While this wing deal is only available at the Granville location, El Furniture Warehouse operates two other locations in Vancouver and one in Victoria.

El Furniture Warehouse

Address: 898 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram