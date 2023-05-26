Shaw sign gone from Vancouver tower with aid of helicopter (VIDEOS)

The Shaw logo sign atop its namesake tower in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour has been taken down, soon to be traded for a new sign following a high-profile sale.

On Friday morning, traffic was stopped surrounding the area as a helicopter lifted away first the “Sha” and then the “w” near Cordova and Waterfront.

Those pieces have been brought to a staging area nearby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angie Hui (@angiehui778)

The removal was completed around 9:30 am, but traffic closures will remain in place on Thurlow Street and West Cordova until about noon, according to the City of Vancouver.

There goes the ‘W’ from the Shaw Tower sign, in #DowntownVancouver! Watch for the new Rogers sign going up soon, at Cordova & Thurlow – with a little help from that bright yellow helicopter. @RogersMediaPR pic.twitter.com/UjOZVVshnO — Tara Jean Stevens (@TaraJeanOnline) May 26, 2023

The sign was installed in 2013, and some pieces are said to weigh about 1,500 lbs.

In March 2023, Canada’s competition regulators reversed course on its previous rejection decision and approved Rogers Communications’ acquisition of Shaw Communications in a deal worth $26 billion.

Local developer Westbank, the owner of the building, confirmed to Daily Hive Urbanized that Shaw Tower has since been renamed Rogers Tower.

The new sign will be in place on June 1, according to the City.

#HAadvisory [9:30am Mar 26] Passengers travelling to/from our #Vancouver terminal today, please be aware of possible road closures on Thurlow, Canada Place Way, Cordova & Burrard Street due to construction at the Shaw Tower. Please allow extra time to check-in for your flight. pic.twitter.com/px7lnV1lnQ — Harbour Air Seaplanes (@HarbourAirLtd) May 26, 2023

#Shaw Tower on downtown Vancouver’s waterfront has been renamed #Rogers Tower, reflecting the recent change of company ownership. Expect a helicopter operation to install a new Rogers sign over the coming week. #vanrehttps://t.co/938ok4jvuA — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) May 26, 2023



With files from Kenneth Chan