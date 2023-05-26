Shaw sign gone from Vancouver tower with aid of helicopter (VIDEOS)

NewsPublic ArtUrbanized

May 26 2023, 5:16 pm
Michael Sachs/Twitter | Knight Signs

The Shaw logo sign atop its namesake tower in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour has been taken down, soon to be traded for a new sign following a high-profile sale.

On Friday morning, traffic was stopped surrounding the area as a helicopter lifted away first the “Sha” and then the “w” near Cordova and Waterfront.

Those pieces have been brought to a staging area nearby.

The removal was completed around 9:30 am, but traffic closures will remain in place on Thurlow Street and West Cordova until about noon, according to the City of Vancouver.

The sign was installed in 2013, and some pieces are said to weigh about 1,500 lbs.

In March 2023, Canada’s competition regulators reversed course on its previous rejection decision and approved Rogers Communications’ acquisition of Shaw Communications in a deal worth $26 billion.

Local developer Westbank, the owner of the building, confirmed to Daily Hive Urbanized that Shaw Tower has since been renamed Rogers Tower.

The new sign will be in place on June 1, according to the City.

 


With files from Kenneth Chan

