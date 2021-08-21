NewsPets & Animals

Sharks spotted swimming at Vancouver seawall (VIDEO)

Aug 21 2021, 12:08 pm
@PhoeLam/Twitter

Several sharks were spotted swimming along the Vancouver seawall on Saturday morning.

In a video shared on Twitter by Phoenix Lam, at least five sharks can be seen gliding through the water.

Lam wrote that she spotted the sharks “snacking on tiny silver fish” while she was on a run.

This isn’t the first time sharks have been spotted in Vancouver.

In 2018, a woman spotted a shark in the shallow water at Kits Beach.

According to Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 14 different shark species can be found in the coastal waters of British Columbia.

