Three people killed after car crashes into tree in Surrey

Three people have been killed in an early morning car crash in Fraser Heights.

According to the Surrey RCMP, officers were called to the 16000-block of 104th Avenue around 2:45 am on August 21 for reports that a single car had crashed into a tree.

Emergency Health Services and Surrey Fire Service responded as well. Upon arrival at the scene, it was determined that all three occupants had died.

The investigation is still in its early stages, the RCMP said, and the identities of the occupants have not yet been confirmed.

“Tragedies like this one deeply impact everyone involved,” said Corporal Vanessa Munn.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the families of the three individuals who lost their lives this morning.”

The Integrated Collison Analysis and Reconstructive Service and the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collison Investigation Team are working to determine what caused the crash.

While the investigation continues, 104th Avenue will be closed between 160 Street and Fraserglen Drive in both directions.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers via 1-800-222-8477.