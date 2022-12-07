CuratedPop CultureCanada

Move over, Brad Pitt: Shania Twain shouts out fellow Canadian star

Dec 7 2022, 11:15 pm
Canadian icon Shania Twain updated the lyrics to one of her most popular songs while performing at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday.

Many people know the famous line in “That Don’t Impress Me Much” that references Brad Pitt, but Shania didn’t mention the actor who was allegedly abusive to ex-wife Angelina Jolie onstage.

Instead, she swapped the lyric to shout-out Ryan Reynolds.

Her fellow Canadian was in the audience and blushed when he heard his name.

“Oh my. Me?” the Vancouver-born actor appears to mouth, before bursting into laughter.

The 57-year-old country singer is releasing a new album next year on February 23 called Queen of Me. She’s going on tour as well, with multiple stops scheduled in major Canadian cities.

 

