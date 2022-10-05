"Brad Pitt is an abuser": Internet sides with Angelina Jolie and kids after assault allegations

Netizens are showing support for Angelina Jolie after she alleged that her ex-husband, actor Brad Pitt, hit one of her kids and choked another while on a plane in 2016.

The couple filed for divorce in 2016 just after the incident. It was finalized in 2019.

The allegations are a response to Pitt suing Jolie over a French winery the couple owned together.

According to court documents obtained by The New York Times, Pitt “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her,” as well as poured alcohol on her and the children. No criminal charges were filed.

Before you ask “why is this coming out now?”, remember: neither Angelina Jolie nor Amber Heard ever wanted the stories of their assault at the hands of their abusive partners out in the press. The only reason the details are out is because their abusers SUED THEM. — [email protected] (@SpeakUpForAmber) October 5, 2022

Brad Pitt can silence many women, little did he know there was ONE he couldn’t. And boy, she tried hard to not come forward with his shit. But he’s so stupid and his ego is so big that he left her lawyers with no choice. Go Angie, go kids, seek the justice you deserve. — CloudyLuna ☁️ 😶‍🌫️1️⃣3️⃣⭐️ (@CloudyLuna2) October 4, 2022



Pop culture followers are noting that Pitt has not been seen publicly with the children since the incident, giving weight to Jolie’s claims. The hashtag #BradPittIsAnAbuser is trending on Twitter.

Brad Pitt has not been photograph or spotted with any of the kids outside since the Plane incident, and still some people assumes Angelina Jolie AND her kids are lying?!?! #BradPittIsAnAbuser — Jill 🧭 (@ItoayTweetKo) October 4, 2022

Jolie has six children — three adopted, and three biological with Pitt.

People defending Brad Pitt by saying it is normal to shout to your kids/wife,slap,choke them while drunk or not should reavaluate their lives #BradPittIsAnAbuser — Jill 🧭 (@ItoayTweetKo) October 4, 2022

at this point i’m convinced some of u just enjoy defending abusive men bc what has brad pitt done for u to defend him this much — suri (@suricidal) October 5, 2022

Many are also bringing up similarities between this and the domestic abuse allegations made by Amber Heard against Johnny Depp.

daily reminder that both brad pitt and johnny depp have the same pr team https://t.co/tXvkdbkpZy pic.twitter.com/1sgPrF3wx6 — Conducive Coder (@mehtabackupacc) October 4, 2022

“The same insidious tactics used against Amber Heard are now being used against Angelina Jolie, and it’s only going to get worse,” tweeted Christopher Bouzy.

Bouzy is the founder of Bot Sentinel, a company that specializes in identifying and understanding disinformation and targeted attacks on social media platforms.

Back in June, I warned everyone that accounts targeting Amber Heard would eventually shift focus to a new victim, and unfortunately, I was correct. The same insidious tactics used against Amber Heard are now being used against Angelina Jolie, and it’s only going to get worse… pic.twitter.com/0L3rWRkPou — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) October 5, 2022

The revelations have also boosted a larger debate about powerful white men in Hollywood getting away with abusing women and children while being praised and awarded in their professional lives.

we’ve known this since 2016, and people STILL villainized Angelina and made her out to be the “crazy ex-wife” trying to ruin Brad Pitt’s life. powerful men will continue to get away with abuse as long as the public defends them. https://t.co/UvQOglZGjB — miri 🎃 (@hrrymywife) October 4, 2022

Bruh this thread. They CRUCIFIED Will Smith for slapping a grown ass man but make a million and one excuses for Brad Pitt abusing a woman and children 🙃 The white is truly privileging here 😭 https://t.co/6mZcFJCH7g — thee yee-hawtie. (@TipsyTwiggy) October 4, 2022

Pitt is currently working on a movie titled She Said. It’s based on the #MeToo movement and Harvey Weinstein.

Some are calling this an “empty gesture” used to cover his tracks.

reminder brad pitt is a producer on the harvey weinstein movie. abusers cover their tracks with empty gestures like this all the time. https://t.co/zzcUlG5p0Y — Jill Krajewski (@JillKrajewski) October 4, 2022

He also co-produced Blonde, a fictionalized film about the life of Marilyn Monroe. The movie has come under fire for fetishizing the idea of women in pain.