Queen of country-pop Shania Twain has accomplished a lot in her life.

She’s a five-time Grammy award-winner, and with over 75 million albums sold worldwide, she remains the top-selling female country artist of all time.

But there’s one thing she hasn’t been able to add to her list of achievements — making it on Team Canada as an Olympic athlete.

In a tweet on Thursday, Twain shared footage of her skiing and wondered why she couldn’t reach this goal.

Kick some ass at @Beijing2022 @TeamCanada! I’m not sure why I didn’t qualify 😂 pic.twitter.com/UAvNFJiV4y — Shania Twain 💎 (@ShaniaTwain) February 3, 2022

The video is set to her song “Up!” showing her skiing down a hill. To put it in her words, “it’s bout’ as bad as it can be.”

The Canadian singer starts off strong, skiing downhill pretty fast but is only able to stay on her feet for a few seconds before falling flat on her stomach. She proceeds to slide on her belly down the ski hill.

She had some encouraging words for those who did make it to Beijing.

“Kick some ass,” the tweet reads.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are already underway.

On Friday morning, Team Canada arrived in style at the opening ceremony. Hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin and short track speed skater Charles Hamelin lead the team of 215 athletes as the flag bearers for the opening ceremony.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also wished the team luck in a tweet this morning.

“We’ll be celebrating your dedication, hard work, and sportsmanship over the next two weeks – and cheering you on every single day,” he said.

Good luck, #TeamCanada! We’ll be celebrating your dedication, hard work, and sportsmanship over the next two weeks – and cheering you on every single day. https://t.co/KOYpEFAa3o — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 4, 2022

Canada expects to net 22 medals this year, including six gold, five silver and 11 bronze, according to Gracenote’s latest Virtual Medal Table forecast.

Team Canada “can only go up from here!”