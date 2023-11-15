Shania Twain fans gathered from far and wide to attend her Vancouver concert at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, but two die-hard fans went all out.

Laura Winship and Shaelynn Shaw used maximum effort to make their handcrafted Shania Twain t-shirts decked out in all of Twain’s top lyrics.

In big, bold letters, the pair can be seen with the classic “That don’t impress me much” title headlining the tops. The titular song is surrounded by lyrics including “Giddy up!” and “Man! I feel like a woman.”

The tops were no small feat, with Shaw saying, “It took us five hours.”

The initial design was only going to have the “That don’t impress me much” title, but the pair decided it needed a little extra.

“We actually found [the] “That don’t impress me much” design, and then we were like really small. So, we wanted to add some more things that I had all these different colours,” said Winship.

But how did they decide what lyrics would make the cut? The duo let the playlist decide.

“I put the playlist on shuffle, and I was like, alright, let’s go, and [we] just picked lyrics that came up while we were making the shirts.”

It’s safe to say the pair rocked their t-shirts. Let’s hope they’re close enough to the stage for Twain to see!