Shania Twain extended a huge thank you to the residents of Indian Head, Saskatchewan, for their kindness following a bus crash involving her crew members earlier this week.

The Wednesday morning bus accident occurred on Highway 1 in Wolseley, Saskatchewan, sending several injured occupants to the hospital.

In a statement provided to USA Today, Twain’s management company confirmed a crew bus and truck were involved in the accident.

During her Thursday night show in Saskatoon, Twain took a few moments to express her gratitude to the town of Indian Head for the hospitality shown to her crew members after the accident.

“If you’ve been watching the news then you’ll understand what I’m about to explain. There are two members of our crew who were in the bus accident yesterday morning. They are in hospital in Regina and they’re on the mend. The rest of the passengers are with us here in the room,” she said.

“I would love to extend a huge thank you to Indian Head High School and Indian Head Union Hospital. I spent the whole day and the whole night with everyone talking about how amazing everyone local was.”

She added that support from the Indian Head community was “beyond amazing.”

She also said she was dedicating her show to all of her crew.

“The crew that were in the accident and also the crew that were there to support. They turned the bus around, went back to the accident scene and pulled everyone out… It’s heartwarming and heartbreaking. And it really has made an incredible experience for all of us.”

“I’m just so humbled by all of that kindness and generosity,” she said. “I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Twain is currently on the road for her Queen of Me tour before heading to Las Vegas this spring for her Come On Over residency at the Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood.