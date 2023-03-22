Shake Shack, one of the most popular burger joint chains in the States, just announced some mouthwatering news for Canadians.

Shake Shack is officially coming to Canada.

To say this is exciting news is putting it lightly, as Canadians have long called for the famous American chain to set up shop north of the US border.

In the past, we’ve ranked many of the popular chains in Canada like The Keg, Earls Restaurant, Boston Pizza, and A&W, and now it’s time to look at this new fast food chain in Canada.

For many in the USA, the debate is whether Shake Shack or In-N-Out Burger is better. Another debate that might rage on is what the best order at Shake Shack is. Now that Canada is getting a location here, you are going to need to know. We’ve got you covered.

Here are our picks for the best food items at Shake Shack, ranked from worst to best.

10. Chicken Bites

Chicken bites are always going to be great and these Shake Shake versions are… also great! It’s just you don’t come here for that, you know?

9. Hot Dog

Don’t get us wrong… we love a hot dog. But we don’t go to Shake Shack for them. Ironically, this chain did start as a hot dog cart, but over time it’s become much more well-known for its smash burgers. It’s nice to see the hot dog stays on the menu.

8. Lemonade

One of the go-to items here is lemonade. Including mainstays and features, there are usually around 10 different lemonades to choose from, like Blood Orange, Iced Tea, or the iconic Sunset.

7. Smokeshack

Ah, we’ve arrived at the first sandwich on the menu.

The Smoke Shack is a cheeseburger that comes on the usual toasted potato bun with ShackSauce, but the unique items are applewood-smoked bacon and chopped cherry peppers for a smoky and distinct item you don’t really see anywhere else.

6. Frozen Custard

Lemonade, shakes, and floats are all delicious and sweet dessert drinks, but they can feel common, even if they’re great. What isn’t so common is the frozen custard on this menu.

Whether you choose a single or a double scoop, or vanilla or chocolate, this frozen custard is made in-house every day.

5. Hand-Spun Shakes

Yes, we just said that milkshakes can be common but the ones here are absolutely not.

These hand-spun shakes are made with that same custard and create an incredible consistency and taste. There are always features to look forward to as well. Tiramisu and vanilla with blood orange are just a couple.

4. Shroom Burger

Pretty much all fast food spots now carry a vegetarian sandwich option, and at Shake Shack, that is the Shroom Burger.

Instead of a patty, this comes with a crisp-fried portobello mushroom filled with melted muenster and cheddar cheeses. It’s also topped with lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce on a toasted potato bun. And if you’re a meat lover who thinks this sounds amazing but can’t bring yourself to order it… get the Shack Stack. It’s all of it plus a smashed patty.

3. Chicken Shack

Beef is the name of the game at Shake Shake… but sometimes you just can’t deny an amazing chicken option. This crispy chicken version is simple, topped with lettuce, pickles, and buttermilk herb mayo on a toasted potato bun. It’s just GOOD. It’s really hard to not order this when you’re craving a cheeseburger so… get both.

2. Crinkle Cut Fries

The crinkle-cut fries are just where it’s at, especially when you’re looking for an old-school classic burger joint experience. And whether you like wedges, shoestring, classic, or otherwise, these are still good because they’re cooked so well.

Another reason we love these is that you can also have them covered in cheese and/or bacon. Maybe this new Canadian outpost will have a crinkle-cut poutine…

1. Shackburger

And lastly, taking the top spot on the list is the Shackburger.

Okay, maybe that’s a little boring, but we also aren’t here just to stir up controversy. This is just the best thing on the menu and what makes Shake Shack so popular. The classic signature sandwich is made with an Angus beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce, and of course, on a toasted potato bun.

For many Canadians, they’ve never had the pleasure of actually trying Shake Shack. We have been left to hear others rave about it in all avenues of pop culture. If we could suggest just one item… it would be the Shackburger and that’s exactly why it lands the top spot on this list.